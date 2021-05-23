Fake mustard oil manufacturing unit busted in Malda, 5 held

A fake mustard oil manufacturing unit was busted in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday when officials were on patrol for enforcing the lockdown, police said.

Five people were also arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Chanchol Sub-divisional Officer Sanjay Pal was out on the streets to review the lockdown situation when he spotted the manufacturing unit in the Kandaran area near Samsi, police said.

Palm oil, colour and essence were being mixed with mustard oil at the unit, they said.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested five labourers working there.

The owner of the unit is on the run and a further investigation is underway, police said.

