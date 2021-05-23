Four of family killed in road accident in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Four members of a family were killed when their mini-truck rammed into a stationary tanker in Khalilabad in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district on Sunday, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, was working in Punjab, and owing to restrictions imposed there, he was returning along with his family members in the mini-truck, Circle Officer Anshuman Mishra.

Kumar's wife Gudhiya (28), sons Shani (10) and Abhimanyu (7), and mother-in-law Tara Devi died in the accident, while he was injured and has been hospitalised, police said.

