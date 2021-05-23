Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for trying to sell toddler

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:10 IST
A woman who worked in an adoption agency earlier has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly trying to sell a five-month-old child for Rs 1.90 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the Anti Human Trafficking Cell of Kalyan Crime Branch laid a trap and arrested the woman when she came to sell the child to a police decoy, said Inspector Ashok Kadlag.

The woman, identified as Mansi Jadhav, said she worked in an adoption agency till 2018 and then left the job but took away details of parents wanting to adopt as well children on the adoption list from her workplace, Kadlag informed.

''We have detained a couple who were in an autorickshaw at the spot where the woman was arrested. They claim to be the parents of the child. We are questioning them,'' he added.

Bazarpeth police have registered a case under IPC and Child Protection Act and are probing further, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

