8 militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, along the Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers and Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation, led by West Karbi Anglong Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Sonowal.

An exchange of fire ensued between the security personnel and the militants in Michibailung area, following which eight members of the outlawed outfit were gunned down, the officer said.

Six bodies were initially recovered, and two others, suspected to be that of the outfit's top leaders, were spotted later in the day during combing operations in the remote region, along the interstate border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that the operation has almost neutralised the DNLA, and huge quantities of arms and ammunitions have been recovered.

He appealed to other militant outfits to shun violence.

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said one security personnel was injured during the operation, but ''he is now out of danger''.

''DNLA has been involved in kidnapping, extortion and killings, which will not be tolerated in Assam... A huge cache of weapons were recovered, including AK-series rifles, .303 and small arms, grenades and ammunition,'' he added.

The bodies of the slain militants have been sent for postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

