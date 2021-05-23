Left Menu

MP: Investigators focusing on if detained trio spied for Pakistan in Mhow Army area

Investigators are trying to ascertain whether the three persons, including two women, detained for allegedly indulging in suspicious activities in the Army area in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, were spying for Pakistan, officials said on Sunday. Police and intelligence agencies have been interrogating the trio on the basis of clues about their suspicious online links with some people from Pakistan.

Investigators are trying to ascertain whether the three persons, including two women, detained for allegedly indulging in 'suspicious activities' in the Army area in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, were spying for Pakistan, officials said on Sunday. The trio has been questioned by Intelligence officers and police. ''We have found important clues about the two women and a man in Mhow region and our investigation and inquiries are continuing regarding their contacts with some suspected people from Pakistan through online mediums,'' the officer said.

Indore's Inspector General of Police (IG) Harinarayanachari Mishra said the three detainees are yet to be arrested.

Through a high-level investigation, it is being ascertained whether these people were spying for Pakistan in the nearby military cantonment Mhow, located about 37 km away from Indore, the officer said. Police and intelligence agencies have been interrogating the trio on the basis of clues about their suspicious online links with some people from Pakistan. ''We are investigating the matter,'' the officer said without elaborating. According to sources, Army intelligence personnel had been tailing the trio for the last one month and found them clicking pictures of the Military Hospital and other Army buildings situated near Mall Road in Mhow on Wednesday evening.

Thereafter, with the help of civil police, both the women were detained and when sensitive information was found in their mobile phones, senior police and Army officers were informed about it, they had said.

