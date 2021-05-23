Gujarat: 15 including police personnel hurt in communal clash

At least 11 people and some policemen were injured in a clash between members of two communities on Sunday in coastal Nava Bandar village in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, police said. Prima facie, a dispute over parking of fishing boats led to the incident, officials said.

Gir Somnath district superintendent of police Rahul Tripathi said members of two communities hurled stones at each other after an altercation over collision between some of their fishing boats. He said at least 11 people and four police personnel were injured in the incident that occurred late afternoon. ''Additional number of police personnel are deployed in the village to control the situation. The process to register an FIR is underway,'' the SP added.

This area in Gir Somnath district was affected by cyclonic storm Tauktae which left a trail of destruction in the coastal belt of Gujarat earlier this week.

