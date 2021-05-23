Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Revenue clerk suspended for social media post over law & order in UP, Bihar

A revenue clerk was suspended here for violating service rules after he posted a WhatsApp status, questioning why President Ram Nath Kovind is not seeking a report from governors of UP and Bihar over the law and order situation.Alleging that jungle raj is prevailing in both states, revenue clerk Bijendra Singh asked why President Kovind is not taking bold decision like his predecessor K R Narayanan, who was also a Dalit like him.

23-05-2021
A revenue clerk was suspended here for violating service rules after he posted a WhatsApp status, questioning why President Ram Nath Kovind is not seeking a report from governors of UP and Bihar over the law and order situation.

Alleging that ''jungle raj'' is prevailing in both states, revenue clerk Bijendra Singh asked why President Kovind is not taking bold decision like his predecessor K R Narayanan, who was also a Dalit like him. Why President Kovind is not summoning a report over the law and order situation from governors, he asked. Commenting on the action taken against the official, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the revenue clerk was suspended on the basis of an inquiry carried out by Deputy Collector Devendra Pal Singh. This is a clear-cut violation of UP Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1956, the DM said, adding that a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him. Singh has been attached with the office of land records in Ghaziabad and would get only half salary during the suspension period, Pandey added.

