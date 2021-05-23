Left Menu

Man beaten to death in Delhi over suspicion of theft, 2 held

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in outer Delhis Swaroop Nagar over suspicion of theft, police said on Sunday.Two persons, Amit and Videsh, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident that took place late last night.

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar over suspicion of theft, police said on Sunday.

Two persons, Amit and Videsh, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident that took place late last night. Raids are being conducted to nab two others who were involved in the incident, they said.

The victim, Sarfaraz, was caught by a few residents of Swaroop Nagar while he was roaming in the area late on Saturday night. They took him to a nearby factory where they allegedly tied him to a heavy machine used in construction work and thrashed him with sticks, the police said.

Sarfaraz was found unconscious on early Sunday morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, the victim's brother told police that he was beaten over suspicion of theft. The locals said Sarfaraz was seen roaming in the area and was caught by three-four men who allegedly thrashed him, the officer said.

Sarfaraz was unemployed. He was a drug addict and was admitted to a rehabilitation centre two months ago, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered at Swaroop Nagar police station. Amit and Videsh have been arrested in connection with the incident and two other accused have been identified. Raids are being conducted to nab them too, they said.

