Crime Branch will further investigate wrestler murder case: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 23:15 IST
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch will further probe the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler here, officials said on Sunday.

The development comes after Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (37) and his aide Ajay were arrested in outer Delhi's Mundka area.

The police said the case, which is currently being investigated by the northwest district police, will be officially transferred to the Crime Branch unit by Monday.

''We have been told verbally that the case will be further investigated by the team of the Crime Branch. But the case will be officially handed over to us latest by tomorrow (Monday),'' a senior police official said.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Sushil Kumar left the city as soon as he got to know about the wrestler's death, the police said, adding that multiple teams were formed to trace him and his aide but he kept changing his location regularly.

Several teams, including the Crime Branch and four teams of the Special cell, conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab, another official said.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

''On Sunday morning, we got source-based input that Sushil Kumar, along with his associate, was on the way to collect cash from one of his friends in West Delhi when he was caught by a team of special cell from Mundka,'' a police officer said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted the police six-day custody of Sushil Kumar, who was physically produced in court.

Police are also probing the link between Sushil Kumar and alleged gangster Kala Jatheri, whose nephew Sonu was also injured in the brawl, and the exact motive behind the incident, the officials said.

Earlier, a Delhi court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to the two-time Olympic medallist, saying he was prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him were serious in nature.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was also registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.

