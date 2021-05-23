Left Menu

Boy 'beaten to death' by security personnel in UP's Unnao: One of three accused held

Action will be initiated against the guilty persons, he added.Police sources said the arrested person is home guard jawan Satyaprakash.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 23-05-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 23:33 IST
A home guard jawan accused of beating a 17-year-old boy to death for violating the Covid lockdown in Bangarmau in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has been arrested, while the area's station house officer has been removed from active duty, police said on Sunday.

Three persons -- police constables Vijay Choudhury and Simavat and home guard jawan Satyaprakash -- were booked on the charge of murder for allegedly beating up the boy, a vegetable vendor, first outside his house in Bhatpuri and then at the police station on Friday.

''One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the other two,'' Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni said in a statement.

''The matter is being probed by the Crime Branch and they are collecting evidence. Action will be initiated against the guilty persons,'' he added.

Police sources said the arrested person is home guard jawan Satyaprakash. The police booked the three security personnel following a protest by the locals after the boy's death.

A police spokesperson on Sunday evening informed that the Bangarmau Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Singh has been sent to the Police Lines.

Hasanganj SHO Mukul Prakash Verma has been made the SHO Bangarmau, the spokesperson said.

Sources in the state health department said according to the post-mortem report, head injuries above the right ear were the main reason behind the boy's death, while there were 13 injury marks on his back.

The family members of the boy have alleged that he was beaten up at the police station in front of the inspector in-charge.

Late on Sunday evening, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and SP Anand Kulkarni met the aggrieved family at their residence in Bangarmau, and spoke to them amidst heavy police presence. At this point of time, the media was not allowed in the vicinity of the house.

The agitating family members and their neighbours had handed over the body of the boy for post-mortem after senior police officials assured the family of all legal action against the accused and gave a copy of the FIR to them after lodging the murder case.

