EU leaders to discuss Ryanair forced landing at Monday summit
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 00:23 IST
European Union leaders will discuss the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus at a summit in Brussels on Monday, the Council's chairman Charles Michel said.
"EU leaders will discuss this unprecedented incident tomorrow during the European Council," Michel said on Sunday, underscoring the incident would not remain without consequences.
"I call on Belarus authorities to immediately release the detained passenger and to fully guarantee his rights," Michel added in a statement.
