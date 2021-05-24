Left Menu

EU leaders to discuss 'possible sanctions' against Belarus on Monday

Updated: 24-05-2021 01:05 IST
European Union leaders will discuss "possible sanctions" on Belarus at their summit in Brussels on Monday, a spokesman for EU Council chairman Charles Michel said on Sunday. "Consequences and possible sanctions will be discussed at this occasion," Michel's spokesman Barend Leyts said on Twitter.

The EU has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on Belarus, and has been working on a fourth round of measures targeting senior Belarusian officials in response to last year's contested presidential election, diplomats told Reuters previously.

