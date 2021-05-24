Left Menu

Cop attached to police lines for beating man in Chhattisgarh

Surajpur superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kukreja on Sunday took action against in charge of police station Kotwali, Basant Khalkho for beating a man for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Visual from the viral video in which Basant Khalkho is seen beating a man. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Surajpur superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kukreja on Sunday took action against in charge of police station Kotwali, Basant Khalkho for beating a man for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines. The SP attached Khalkho to the police lines after he was seen beating a man for violating COVID-19 norms in a viral video.

Earlier too, a similar case was reported in which the District Collector was seen slapping a youth for violating Covid norms in the city. Earlier, in videos circulating on social media, the Surajpur District Collector Ranbir Sharma was seen slapping a youth who attempted to show him a piece of paper and explain why he was outside during the lockdown. The collector then threw the youth's phone on the road and asked accompanying policemen to hit him. Sharma is heard saying in the videos "maaro ise" (beat him).

The Surajpur collector Sharma later explained that the man in the viral video had lied to officials that he was going for vaccination but there was no proper documentation to justify his claim and the person also misbehaved with officials. Sharma issued a public apology for his outburst stating that his intention was never to disrespect anybody. The man in the videos has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 norms. However, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday directed that a new mobile phone as compensation will be provided to the youth, whose mobile got damaged during the alleged misbehaviour by the collector. This comes a day after social media videos of Surajpur District Collector Ranbir Sharma emerged where he was seen slapping a man and throwing away his phone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

