Those responsible for Ryanair 'hijacking' must be sanctioned, von der Leyen says
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 02:24 IST
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen pushed for sanctions after the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus, shortly before an EU summit is set to discuss such measures on Monday in Brussels.
"Those responsible for the Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned," von der Leyen said late on Sunday on Twitter, adding EU leaders on Monday would discuss what action to take.
"Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately."
