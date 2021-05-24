Left Menu

U.S. imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2021 04:57 IST
The U.S. government on Sunday said it was imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as visa restrictions barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials deemed responsible for the crisis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the actions by the United States are to press for the resolution of the crisis: "The time for action from the international community is now."

Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands more forced from their homes in the Tigray region since November.

