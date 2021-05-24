Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in Thane; monetary dispute suspected

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-05-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 09:06 IST
A 41-year-old man, who worked at a tea shop, was killed by some unidentified persons over a suspected monetary dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday when some persons called the victim out of his house in Ulhasnagar township, an official at the police control room here said.

They took him some distance away and allegedly attacked him with a knife and fled, he said.

The victim's brother later saw him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the Hill Line police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). Efforts were on to nab the culprits and ascertain the exact reason behind the killing, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

