Left Menu

First session of 15th Kerala Assembly begins

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-05-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 09:27 IST
First session of 15th Kerala Assembly begins
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI): The first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began here on Monday, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Soon after the proceedings began at 9 AM, the swearing in of the new MLAs of the 140-member House commenced.

The legislators were being called as per the alphabetical order to take oath before Pro Tem Speaker PTA Rahim, the Kunnamangalam MLA, who was recently elected to the position.

The election of the new Speaker of the 140-member- strong assembly would be held on Tuesday.

The second consecutive CPI(M)-led LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in on May 20 at the Central Stadium here.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021