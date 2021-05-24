Left Menu

Police officer wears PPE kit to shift COVID-19 patient to hospital

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-05-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 10:24 IST
Police officer wears PPE kit to shift COVID-19 patient to hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer donned a PPE kit and carried a COVID-19 positive patient, whose oxygen level had dropped to critical level, to an ambulance for shifting him to a hospital in Assam's Chirang district, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

The Officer in Charge of Dhaligaon police station Prasenjit Das received a call seeking help on the Chirang Police COVID helpline on Saturday night from a coronavirus positive patient who was in a critical condition with his SPO2 level falling and had reached the 50s.

Das rushed to the patient's house with an ambulance and found that there was nobody to carry the semi-conscious positive patient to the vehicle.

The police officer, realising that the condition of the patient was deteriorating, decided not to waste anytime looking for people but immediately wore a PPE kit and carried the patient to the JSB Civil hospital.

''At a time when corona has created fear in the minds of people, Das displayed a deep sense of duty and selfless service to take humanity to a different level altogether'', the DGP said.

''We are very proud and deeply appreciate his action and hope all members of Assam Police will continue to serve humanity with care and selfless manner'', he added.

The police officer will be soon be duly rewarded for his gesture, the DGP added.

Das was felicitated by Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyaya on Sunday for going beyond his duty to save the life of a COVID patient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021