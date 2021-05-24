Left Menu

Plea against GNCTD Act: HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 10:57 IST
Plea against GNCTD Act: HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea to declare as unconstitutional the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Law Ministry and the Delhi government and sought their stand on the plea by Neeraj Sharma, who claims to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member.

The petitioner has contended that the amended GNCTD Act is contrary to various fundamental rights and Article 239AA of the Constitution as well as the Supreme Court decision holding that LG would have powers with regard to public order, police and land and for everything else, he shall be bound by the advise of the Council of Ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021