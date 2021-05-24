Left Menu

EU calls for international inquiry into forced landing of Ryanair plane

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 11:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Ryanair)
The European Union has called for an international investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk. "In carrying out this coercive act, the Belarusian authorities have jeopardized the safety of passengers and crew," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Monday, as EU leaders are set to discuss additional sanctions against Belarus at a summit starting in Brussels later in the day.

"An international investigation into this incident must be carried out to ascertain any breach of international aviation rules."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

