Left Menu

Man kills himself over failed love affair in UP village

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:27 IST
Man kills himself over failed love affair in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a village here, police said on Monday, adding he was upset over a failed love affair.

The incident occurred in Maharajpur village and the victim was identified as Khalifa Sahni, they said.

He was found hanging from a bamboo pole inside a hut here on Sunday morning, said Virender Yadav, in-charge of Sahatwar police station.

The victim’s body was sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case was on, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021