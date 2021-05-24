Belarus says it has set up commission to probe Ryanair incident - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:37 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Belarusian transport ministry has set up a commission to investigate the diversion and landing of a Ryanair plane in the capital Minsk and will publish the results of its investigation soon, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.
Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained a journalist critical of the government who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryanair
- Minsk
- United States
- Belarusian
- Europe
Advertisement