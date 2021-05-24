Left Menu

Release test findings on Nellore 'ayurvedic Covid cure': CPI leader Narayana

The Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana urged the government to immediately submit its report on the "herbal medicine" that was touted a "cure for COVID-19" by an ayurvedic practitioner in Nellore's Krishnapatnam town.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:53 IST
Release test findings on Nellore 'ayurvedic Covid cure': CPI leader Narayana
CPI National Secretary K Narayana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana urged the government to immediately submit its report on the "herbal medicine" that was touted a "cure for COVID-19" by an ayurvedic practitioner in Nellore's Krishnapatnam town. The CPI secretary also urged Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who hails from SPS Nellore district, to take initiative and get clarity on the concoction prepared by Anandaiah and see it comes to public access.

Talking to mediapersons, CPI National Secretary Narayana, who visited Krishnapatnam on Sunday, said: "Government agencies should complete their tests accurately and submit their reports as soon as possible." Narayana also said that there may be a threat to the life of the Anandaiah and should be provided with security.

He further said that Anandaiah's ayurvedic concoction is made of herbs and other material available in nature and hence will not have any side effects. "State government immediately taking the decision to get it tested is a good move. But corporate medical forces are fighting against this natural medicine. This Anandaiah gave medicine to thousands of people till now. But now citing the example of one single patient, attempts to tarnish him are already going on," he said.

Nellore distict administration on Friday stopped the distribution of the medicine also ordered District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and Ayush officials to examine the formulation of the medicine. The administration also ordered District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and Ayush officials to examine the formulation of the medicine.

This came after thousands of people flocked to Krishnapatnam where Ayurvedic practitioner Borigi Anandaiaah was distributing the 'herbal medicine' for free of cost claiming that it would prevent people from contracting COVID-19. The Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu in a video message on Friday had said that samples of the 'herbal preparation' have sent to a lab in Hyderabad for analysis.

He collector said that the state government has decided to rope in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a deeper analysis of the issue. "Depending on the findings of the expert authorities, the individual can obtain necessary permission as per the usual procedure and can commence the distribution of the medicine as per the discretion of the concerned authorities," Nellore district collector said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021