China warns U.S., South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan

China's foreign ministry on Monday warned the United States and South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan, after leaders of the two countries agreed last week to work together to seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

