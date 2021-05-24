China warns U.S., South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:05 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry on Monday warned the United States and South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan, after leaders of the two countries agreed last week to work together to seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
"China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- Beijing
- Taiwan Strait
- United States
- South Korea
- Zhao Lijian
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debris from China's biggest rocket crashes into Indian Ocean; NASA criticises Beijing's handling
Debris from China's biggest rocket crashes into Indian Ocean; NASA criticises Beijing's handling
Beijing's new Covid firewall shores up to keep out COVID-19
Quad 'exclusive clique' against Beijing, says China; defends warning to B'desh against joining it
China denies interfering in Bangladesh's foreign policy after Beijing envoy warns against joining Quad