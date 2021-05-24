Former UP minister, 2 family members tested Covid positive
Former UP minister Saeeduzama, his wife and son were tested positive for COVID-19 here and shifted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment.
The Congress leader, his wife Nigar and their son Salman Saeed were taken to Delhi on Sunday after their test report.
Meanwhile, five shopkeepers – Sunil Kumar, Biruram, Nizam and Sachin Verma – were held here for opening their shops during the Covid lockdown, police said.
