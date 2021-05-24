Security agents probably got off Ryanair plane in Minsk, Ireland says
Ireland believes that several members of the security services left a Ryanair plane when it was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday and a dissident Belarusian journalist was detained, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.
"Five or six people effectively left the plane. Only one of them was arrested, which would suggest that the others were secret service people," Coveney said.
