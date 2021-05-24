Man critical after being attacked with crude bomb in UP village
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after three people allegedly hurled a crude bomb at him in a village here, following an altercation, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in Raipur Kala village on Sunday, they said, adding, the victim was identified as Vinay.
The accused, Ashish Singh, Malle Singh and Dhirendra Singh, hurled the bomb near Vinay’s house after an argument, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.
The injured was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition and was later shifted to another in Allahabad, police said.
An FIR was lodged in the matter and efforts were on to nab the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19-Allahabad HC asks UP govt to respond to allegations of mismanagement of oxygen, beds
SC says directions of Allahabad High Court shall not be treated as directives but advice to Uttar Pradesh government.
SC Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court
Allahabad HC asks UP govt why medicines, meals not being provided to patients in home isolation
COVID-19: Allahabad HC says medical system 'Ram bharose' in small cities, villages of UP