Man critical after being attacked with crude bomb in UP village

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:27 IST
A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after three people allegedly hurled a crude bomb at him in a village here, following an altercation, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Raipur Kala village on Sunday, they said, adding, the victim was identified as Vinay.

The accused, Ashish Singh, Malle Singh and Dhirendra Singh, hurled the bomb near Vinay’s house after an argument, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition and was later shifted to another in Allahabad, police said.

An FIR was lodged in the matter and efforts were on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

