Guj: Mob attacks policemen in Arvalli; 30 people arrested

Police have arrested 30 people for allegedly hurling stones at policemen while they were trying to enforce social distancing norms at a locality in Bhiloda town of Gujarat's Arvalli district, an official said on Monday. Three cops from Bhiloda police station were injured in the incident took place late Sunday night when a mob of over 50 people attacked them with stones. One of the police personnel received a serious head injury and was hospitalised, while two other security men received minor injuries, district Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat said. The cops were on routine patrolling duty in a police jeep when they received a message about a scuffle between locals in Malavav area of Bhiloda town late Sunday night, he said. As more than 50 people had gathered in the area due to some dispute, the policemen rushed to the spot. They tried to convince the locals to go back to their homes and maintain social distance in view of the coronavirus pandemic, said Kharat.

''When the policemen tried to disperse them in view of the pandemic, the locals, who were fighting among themselves over some issue, suddenly got angry and pelted the policemen with stones. To save their lives, the cops had to abandon their vehicle and leave the spot,'' the official said.

Advertisement

After the security personnel left, the mob allegedly damaged the police vehicle, he said. Later, after being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested 30 people, said Kharat.

The accused were booked under charges of attempt to murder, rioting and provisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said.

Efforts were on to nab the other culprits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)