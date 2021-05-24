Left Menu

8 Indian traders injured in brawl with Nepali police along Indo-Nepal border: reports

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:39 IST
  Country:
  • Nepal

Eight Indian traders have been injured in a scuffle with Nepali police personnel in Mahottari district along the Nepal-India border, according to media reports here on Monday.

The brawl took place on Sunday night when the Indian traders demolished a makeshift post and help desk set up for conducting coronavirus tests along the border in Matihani Municipality, the government-run Rising Nepal newspaper reported.

An Armed Police Force (APF) personnel and eight Indian traders were injured in the scuffle, My Republica website reported.

According to Border Outpost Matihani’s Police Inspector Balaram Gautam, a group of 50-60 drunk Indian nationals pelted stones at security personnel deputed at the border point at around 8 PM on Sunday.

Matihani Municipality in Mahottari district shares one-and-a-half-kilometres border with Madhwapur bazaar in Bihar.

On-duty police personnel Bibek Dhakal had his head severely injured in the attack carrird out by the traders, the report said.

However, according to an Indian trader, Inspector Gautam had mobilised APF personnel to beat with batons the traders importing potatoes, onions and rice from India, the report said. Local people present at the spot said that the police had used unnecessary force against the Indian traders.

In March, an Indian national was killed by Nepal Police in an exchange of fire with a group of four Indians, allegedly involved in smuggling drugs and counterfeit currency along the Indo-Nepal border.

The deceased was dentified as Govinda Singh, 20, a resident of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh.

