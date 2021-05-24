Macron calls for WHO powers to be boosted, Merkel backs call for pandemic treaty
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for the World Health Organization (WHO) to be empowered to visit countries rapidly in case of outbreaks with the potential to spark a pandemic and to access data.
Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in separate pre-recorded remarks to the WHO's annual ministerial assembly, called for the U.N. agency's funding to be improved and backed the idea of a new international treaty to prevent pandemics.
