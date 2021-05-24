Baloch militant planning to target transmission tower arrested in Pak's Punjab province

Pakistani security forces on Monday arrested a militant from the banned separatist group Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) for allegedly planning to target a power transmission line tower in Punjab province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team received an information that a militant from the separatist group was present in the area of Asni in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore, and was planning to target a 500 KV tower of Wapda High Power transmission lines, a CTD spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

The CTD team along with police raided the place and arrested the militant, identified as Ibrahim alias Japani alias Khabri, an active member of proscribed organisation BRA.

Some 5 kg-435 gm explosive material, primacord 2xf, safety fuse 10fx3 inch N.E detonators, one Kalashnikov with 24 bullets have been recovered from him, the statement said and added that ''terror financing'' amount PKR 292,000 has also been recovered from him.

''Investigation has been launched. Important disclosures are expected regarding the BRA network in the area,'' the spokesperson said.

BLA, which is fighting Pakistani rule in the restive Balochistan province, has been involved in a number of attacks in the restive province. Pakistan has classified the outfit as a terrorist organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)