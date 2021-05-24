"Strict action against those blackmarketing COVID-19 vaccines"

Stressing on accountability over use and management of COVID-19 vaccines at hospitals,Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned of strict legal action against those involved in blackmarketing and misuse,as he also urged the public to share information on it.

He expressed confidence that the issue of shortage of vaccines would be resolved soon, as its availability would be ensured, with production being ramped up.

''...Vaccinations are in shortage. Lower ranked workers at private and government hospitals like staff nurses and other employees are indulging in such things(misuse/blackmarketing).

Also, unfortunately some doctors' names have been heard.

Several cases have been booked and investigation is on,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, vaccines are life saving drugs and accountability is required in its usage and management, by ensuring that there is no wastage.

''To stop misuse of vaccines and selling them at high price in the black market, accountability is required.

Investigations are on in this direction and those guilty will be booked and arrested,'' he said, as he appealed to the public to share information about those indulging in blackmarketing as it was illegal.

On shortage of vaccines, the Home Minister said production is being ramped up, Covishield is available and Covaxin would also be available in the days to come.

''As things have come under control with enough supply in case of Remdesivir, this (vaccine shortage issue) will also come under control within a few days,'' he added.

Noting that the lockdown is being enforced effectively in districts, Bommai said in urban areas, district headquarters and cities like Bengaluru, instructions have been given to increase barricading of roads, making some of them one way and prohibiting unnecessary movement.

He said checking and seizures would continue and would be made more stringent.

Karnataka will remain under lockdown till June 7 to contain the spread of COVID-19, with the government extending it recently.

The lockdown was to have ended today.

