Left Menu

Delhi govt preparing for third wave of COVID, assures Kejriwal

As part of preparations for the third wave of the COVID-19, the Delhi government has started arranging for oxygen cylinders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:28 IST
Delhi govt preparing for third wave of COVID, assures Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Amit Pandey As part of preparations for the third wave of the COVID-19, the Delhi government has started arranging for oxygen cylinders.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to the oxygen plant at Delhi's Mayapuri area said that as many as 6,000 new oxygen cylinders have been imported from China as part of these preparations. "The capacity of the oxygen plant has gone upto 55 metric tons. Delhi government has imported 6,000 new oxygen cylinders from China. No other such consignment has been brought from outside India during the entire COVID period," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"These cylinders have been donated by HCL and Give India to the Delhi government. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in China for helping us import these cylinders," he said. Kejriwal further informed that there are three oxygen cylinder deports across Delhi. Each cylinder have been given 2,000 oxygen cylinders which were imported from China.

"These cylinders can also be provided to the people in home isolation. If we need, we can use these 6,000 oxygen cylinders to add 3,000 more oxygen beds in Delhi," he added. According to the Delhi health bulletin on Sunday, Delhi reported 1,649 new coronavirus cases and 189 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 lockdown in the city, which started on April 19 has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021