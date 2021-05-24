France discussing suspension of Belarus transport links - Elysee

France and its European partners are working on measures to halt overflights of Belarus and bar its national carrier Belavia from EU airports, the French presidency said on Monday.

"We are working on a package of measures that go beyond sanctions against individuals" and may also suspend ground transit links with the EU, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)