France discussing suspension of Belarus transport links - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:52 IST
France and its European partners are working on measures to halt overflights of Belarus and bar its national carrier Belavia from EU airports, the French presidency said on Monday.
"We are working on a package of measures that go beyond sanctions against individuals" and may also suspend ground transit links with the EU, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.
