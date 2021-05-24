Haryana: Two held for black-marketing black fungus drug

Two people have been arrested from Haryana's Rohtak for allegedly selling anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B, used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis, at an exorbitant rate, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Chauhan, a resident of Hisar and Dimple Sharma of Bhiwani. Both were trying to sell one vial of Amphotericin B for Rs 12,000, police said.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is a fungal infection that affects the nose, eyes, sinuses among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

The police said they received information that two employees of a pharmaceutical company had been selling the anti-fungal injections at a higher price. ''Based on the input, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Drug Control Officer was constituted and a decoy customer was sent, who demanded 12 injections from the accused. ''The deal was finalized at Rs 12,000 per vial. The conversation continued with the accused for four days and finally an advance of Rs 72,000 was credited into their account through online transaction mode,'' a police spokesperson said.

He said when the accused came to handover the injection on May 23 to the decoy customer, the joint team of STF, Haryana police and Drug Control Officer nabbed both the accused. A case has been registered against them in Rohtak and further probe is underway, he said.

The spokesperson said the police would continue to be vigilant about the black-marketing of the anti-fungal and other drugs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Haryana police has urged people to report to the police if they come to know of such cases of black-marketing.

