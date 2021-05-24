Left Menu

Two Israelis stabbed, assailant shot near Jerusalem flashpoint - police

The incident occurred near the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where the potential evictions of Palestinian families drew mass protests and helped spark 11 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants. One of the two men stabbed was wearing an Israeli air force uniform, video posted to social media showed, with a knife lodged in his back as he kneeled on the ground.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:35 IST
Two Israelis were stabbed and wounded on Monday near a flashpoint area of East Jerusalem that has been the focus of Palestinian protests, medics said, and police said officers shot the assailant. The condition of the suspect was not immediately clear. Video on social media appeared to show him lying motionless and covered with a sheet on the ground at a street intersection.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said two men in their 20s were injured in the attack, one seriously and one moderately. The incident occurred near the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where the potential evictions of Palestinian families drew mass protests and helped spark 11 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

