COVID-19: HC asks oxy refillers to keep providing data of supplies to Delhi government

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the refillers, providing oxygen cylinders to hospitals treating COVID-19, to regularly update the data, including the quantity of gas supplied to them by suppliers, on the Delhi governments portal without fail.This has to continue. We dont want to make it unpleasant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:47 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday directed the refillers, providing oxygen cylinders to hospitals treating COVID-19, to regularly update the data, including the quantity of gas supplied to them by suppliers, on the Delhi government’s portal without fail.

“This has to continue. It is not that when we issue notice then only the data has to be filled up by the refillers. We don’t want to make it unpleasant. You are part of the infrastructure system which is serving the society,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said and discharged the notice issued to the refillers.

The 15 refillers, who were present in the hearing in pursuance to the court’s notices issued to them on May 2, claimed that they have been regularly providing the requisite information and uploading it on the Delhi government’s portal.

They have been asked to provide information on opening stock of oxygen, quantity received and the time and thereafter, the quantity further supplied by them to the hospitals.

While the Delhi government had earlier contended that the refillers were not regularly providing the information, the State’s nodal officer apprised the court during the day’s hearing that as on day, all of them have provided the data.

Regarding the data entry operators deputed by the government to the offices of refillers to update the data, the court said they should be provided to them till one week after the lockdown is lifted and thereafter, the refillers will have to make their own arrangements.

