Five passengers did not reach Lithuania after Belarus stop, say police
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:54 IST
Five passengers who boarded a Ryanair flight between European Union members Greece and Lithuania which was forced to land in Minsk, Belarus, did not reach their destination, the Lithuanian chief of criminal police said on Monday.
Rolandas Kiskis said he would not comment on the people who remained in Minsk.
