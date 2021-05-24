Left Menu

Delhi HC takes suo motu cognisance on issue of vector-borne diseases

Delhi High Court on Monday initiated suo motu cognisance on the issue of vector-borne diseases including dengue and Chikungunya taking note of the onset of monsoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi High Court on Monday initiated suo motu cognisance on the issue of vector-borne diseases including dengue and Chikungunya taking note of the onset of monsoon. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi government and municipal corporations to file a status report till Thursday.

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on Friday before Division Bench headed by Delhi High Court's chief justice. The Court said that all of us are witnessing the problem of mosquitoes and if someone gets infected with dengue or other such disease then it will multiply the problems.

If these diseases are not contained urgently, with the ongoing pandemic, the rise of vector-borne diseases could lead to further problems and complexities, stated the Court. Delhi High Court asked authorities concerned to place a report on the steps they are undertaking and are willing to undertake to contain vector-borne diseases. (ANI)

