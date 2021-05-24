Left Menu

Israeli soldier, civilian stabbed and wounded in Jerusalem

An Israeli soldier and a civilian were stabbed near a light rail station in east Jerusalem on Monday before the assailant was shot and killed by police, who described it as a terrorist attack.The attack came in the the tense aftermath of an 11-day war between Israel and Gazas militant Hamas rulers that was triggered by protests and clashes in Jerusalem.The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated two men in their early 20s with stab wounds to their upper bodies.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:28 IST
Israeli soldier, civilian stabbed and wounded in Jerusalem
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli soldier and a civilian were stabbed near a light rail station in east Jerusalem on Monday before the assailant was shot and killed by police, who described it as a terrorist attack.

The attack came in the tense aftermath of an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that was triggered by protests and clashes in Jerusalem.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated two men in their early 20s with stab wounds to their upper bodies. The military identified one of those wounded as a soldier. Both were being treated at nearby hospitals.

Police did not provide any details about the attacker but referred to him as a "terrorist," a term usually reserved for Palestinian assailants.

The stabbing took place in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state and view east Jerusalem as their capital. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally and considers the entire city its unified capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021