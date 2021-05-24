Over 2,000 women lawyers urge CJI to take cognisance of post poll violence in West Bengal

Over 2,000 women lawyers from across the country wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Monday urging him to take cognisance of alleged post poll violence in West Bengal and constitute a Special Investigation Team to register FIRs and investigation into the matter.

The letter signed by 2,093 women advocates, including from West Bengal, claimed that the post poll violence continuing since May 2 in the state has not even spared women and children.

The women lawyers said that there was a “constitutional crisis” in the state due to the violence since May 2, which has made the condition of the citizens in the state “deplorable”. “The incidents of violence have shackled the conscience of thousands of women lawyers across the length and breadth of 'Bharat'. It is stated with utmost grief that the perpetrators of violence have not even spared women and children,” it said.

The letter said that the police was hand in gloves with the goons and the victims were not in a position to even register their complaints and that there is a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state.

“Take cognizance of the matter and constitute a Special Investigation Team to register FIRs and investigate into the deaths and other vengeful attacks as being reported in news,” the letter urged.

It also sought that a nodal officer, not belonging to West Bengal Police, be appointed to register the complaints of the victims.

“Direct court monitored investigation in a time bound manner, trial by specially constituted fast track court wherever charge sheet is filed by the SIT regarding cases emanating from the post poll violence in the State of West Bengal; “Issue Directions that all post poll violence victims/family members may be duly compensated for death /injuries, loss of property etc. by the State of West Bengal,” it further said.

The letter also urged the CJI to ask the Director General of Police, West Bengal, to set up an effective complaint mechanism at all levels on priority basis and to file a daily report before the apex court, regarding the complaints received by Police Department from all channels.

