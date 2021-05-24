Lithuania tells citizens to leave Belarus, refrain from travel

The Lithuanian government is advising its citizens to refrain from travelling to Belarus and urging those currently in the country to leave immediately, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

A Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Lithuania on Sunday and forced it to land in Minsk, where a dissident Belarusian journalist was detained.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Landsbergis said Sunday's action by Belarus reflected a worsening security situation in the region.

