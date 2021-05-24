Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as 'despicable'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday condemned violence against the Jewish community after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

"The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it's up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor," Biden said in a Twitter post.

