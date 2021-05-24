Over one crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in 18-44 age group, 19.60 crore in total: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said on Monday that 19.60 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country including 1.06 crore vaccines first doses to people between 18 and 44 years of age. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said at a media briefing on COVID-19 situation that active cases and case positivity rate is declining in the country.

He said the government is giving frees COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and 14.56 crore first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Agarwal said 0.98 crores and 1.50 crores of vaccines doses were received by health care workers and front line workers which takes the total number of vaccines administerd to 19.60 crore.

He said there is consistent rise in recoveries and recovery rate was 81.7 per cent on May 3 and it is 88.7 per cent today. "The number of cases are on decline, if we look at numbers of each districts, the number of districts with more than 100 cases is on the decline. The recovery rate on May 3 was 81.7 per cent and today it is at 88.7 per cent. In the last 11 days, the number of recoveries is more than the number of cases being reported," he said, adding that active cases have been declining in the past 22 days.

Agarwal said number of tests have increased 2.6 times in the last 15 weeks. "Another good news is that the case positivity rate this week is 12.09 which is also on the decline," he said. With 4,454 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's official death toll due to COVID-19 has reached over 3 lakh.

The country saw 2,22,315 new cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,40,842 fresh infections were reported on Sunday and 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. (ANI)

