Numal Momin becomes new Assam Assembly deputy speaker

BJP MLA Numal Momin was on Monday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of 15th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said that three nominations from the constituents of the ruling coalition the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) -- were filed proposing Momins name for the post and no application was received from the opposition.

Advertisement

''As there is no other nomination against Momin, I declare him as the uncontested winner for the post of Deputy Speaker... I congratulate him,'' Daimary said.

Momin was elected to the Assembly for the second consecutive time from the Bokajan seat.

On May 21, Daimary was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)