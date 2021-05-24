Lockdown in Himachal Pradesh extended till May 31

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday extended the Covid-induced lockdown till May 31, an official spokesperson said.

The decision to extend it till 6 am on May 31 was taken in a state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, he said. Earlier, the lockdown in the state was imposed till May 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)