Left Menu

Medical team on visit for COVID vaccination awareness attacked in Madhya Pradesh village

A group of people allegedly attacked a medical team in Malikhedi village of Ujjain when they tried to persuade the villagers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, police said on Monday.

ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:11 IST
Medical team on visit for COVID vaccination awareness attacked in Madhya Pradesh village
Visual from the Malikhedi village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people allegedly attacked a medical team in Malikhedi village of Ujjain when they tried to persuade the villagers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, police said on Monday. According to the police, the team of health workers was in the village to create awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuria told reporters here that some villagers even verbally abused the members of the team and hit the husband of the medical secretary. "Some villagers verbally abused them and hit the husband of Assistant Secretary on the head. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident against four persons while two persons have been arrested," Bhuria told reporters.

Bhuria said the medical team had visited the village earlier too to persuade the villagers who were not ready for vaccination. "A case has been registered under relevant provisions. Efforts are on to identify other persons involved in the incident," the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021