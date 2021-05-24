World News Roundup: Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine; UK Black Lives Matters activist critically ill after shooting and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

Russia's foreign minister on Monday warned Turkey against what he said were attempts to fuel "militaristic sentiment" in Ukraine after Ankara moved to boost cooperation with Kyiv. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month pledged support to Kyiv amid a buildup of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine.

Biden sends Blinken to Middle East amid Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave for the Middle East on Monday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, among other regional leaders, as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to hold for the fourth straight day. Blinken will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman through Thursday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Jordan's King Abdullah, the State Department said.

Analysis: Khamenei's election agenda may slow revival of Iran nuclear deal

Weary negotiators appear increasingly unlikely to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers before the Islamic Republic's June presidential election, but an extension of talks could reap political gains at home for the supreme leader. The man who ultimately matters in the Iranian nuclear question, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would like the negotiations between Tehran and six global powers in Vienna to end Iran's economic isolation, officials and insiders say, but at a favorable time.

Exclusive: Court action seeks probe of Trump's Scottish golf course buys

The Scottish government is facing a new legal challenge over its February rejection of a motion to investigate former U.S. President Donald Trump's all-cash purchases of two golf courses, reviving an effort to force Trump to disclose how he financed the deals. Avaaz, a global human rights group, filed a petition in Scotland's highest civil court seeking a judicial review of the government's decision not to pursue an "unexplained wealth order" on Trump's business. In February, Parliament voted 89-to-32 against the motion, which was brought by the minority Scottish Green Party and would have sought details on the source of the money the Trump Organization used to buy the courses in 2006 and 2014.

Two Israelis stabbed, assailant shot near Jerusalem flashpoint - police

A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israelis, one of them a soldier, on Monday near a flashpoint area of East Jerusalem that has been the focus of Palestinian protests, medics said, and police said officers shot the assailant. The Palestinian health ministry said it was "looking into the condition of a citizen who was shot in Jerusalem". Video on social media appeared to show the knifeman lying motionless and covered with a sheet on the ground at a street intersection.

Europeans threaten to restrict air traffic over Belarus after "state piracy"

European leaders threatened on Monday to limit international air traffic over Belarus and possibly restrict its ground transport after a Ryanair passenger plane was forced to land in an incident denounced by Western countries as "state piracy". Western leaders reached for the strongest language to condemn Sunday's incident, in which a Belarusian warplane intercepted a flight between Greece and Lithuania and forced it down in Minsk, where a dissident journalist was arrested.

BBC must act fast to restore trust, UK Culture Secretary says

Britain said on Monday the BBC must act fast to restore trust after a damning report into how it secured a 1995 interview with Princess Diana exposed failures at the heart of the publicly-funded broadcaster. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government would not "stand idly by" after the report which concluded journalist Martin Bashir had used deceit to gain Diana's acquiescence, and then BBC bosses later covered up his wrongdoing.

Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military nearly four months ago, her lawyers said. Suu Kyi looked in good health during a 30-minute meeting with her legal team but said she had no access to newspapers during detention and was only partially aware of what was happening outside, her legal team head, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters.

Iran and IAEA extend monitoring deal, averting crisis in nuclear talks

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, both sides said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have pitched wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. The move gives breathing space to indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran that resume in Vienna this week. European diplomats had warned that failure to extend the monitoring pact would endanger those talks, which aim to bring the two countries back into full compliance with the 2015 pact.

UK Black Lives Matters activist critically ill after shooting

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head in south London in the early hours of Sunday, her political party said. London's Metropolitan Police appealed for witnesses after offices found a woman, who they said was thought to be in her 20s, suffering a gunshot injury in Peckham.

