U.S. official says primary U.S. focus is to ensure ceasefire holds
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will primarily focus on ensuring that a ceasefire between the Israelis and Palestinians holds during his visit to the region later on Monday, and work with parties to get the aid delivered to people, a senior State Department official said.
In a call with reporters, the U.S. official indicated that it was premature to try to kick start any peace talks but that Washington was still committed to a two-state solution and this trip was a first step in opening 'the chapter of engagement' on the long-standing conflict.
