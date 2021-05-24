Left Menu

2 cops thrashed by drunk men in UP village

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:45 IST
2 cops thrashed by drunk men in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were thrashed by a group of drunk people when they visited a village here after receiving a complaint about a scuffle on Monday, officials said.

The team of two visited Baraulia village to look into the matter involving two brothers – Bhagwati and Paras -- and were attacked by a bunch of people who were drunk, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Malti Prasad said.

Apart from Sub-inspector Santosh Bajpai and constable Pankaj Tiwari, two villagers were also hurt in the incident.

An FIR was lodged against over half a dozen people and four people have been detained so far, the officer said, adding probe in the matter was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021