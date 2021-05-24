2 cops thrashed by drunk men in UP village
- Country:
- India
Two policemen were thrashed by a group of drunk people when they visited a village here after receiving a complaint about a scuffle on Monday, officials said.
The team of two visited Baraulia village to look into the matter involving two brothers – Bhagwati and Paras -- and were attacked by a bunch of people who were drunk, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Malti Prasad said.
Apart from Sub-inspector Santosh Bajpai and constable Pankaj Tiwari, two villagers were also hurt in the incident.
An FIR was lodged against over half a dozen people and four people have been detained so far, the officer said, adding probe in the matter was on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19 management: Centre releases Rs 8,923 cr to 25 states as grants for rural local bodies
Puducherry achieves ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status by providing water to all rural home
COVID-19 cases rising in rural Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
COVID-19: Urgent need to scale up medical facilities in rural areas in Haryana, says Hooda
COVID-19 tests not being done in UP's rural areas: SP leader