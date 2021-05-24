2 cops thrashed by drunk men in UP village

Two policemen were thrashed by a group of drunk people when they visited a village here after receiving a complaint about a scuffle on Monday, officials said.

The team of two visited Baraulia village to look into the matter involving two brothers – Bhagwati and Paras -- and were attacked by a bunch of people who were drunk, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Malti Prasad said.

Apart from Sub-inspector Santosh Bajpai and constable Pankaj Tiwari, two villagers were also hurt in the incident.

An FIR was lodged against over half a dozen people and four people have been detained so far, the officer said, adding probe in the matter was on.

